German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.4%

No Monday blues for stocks as risk sentiment is holding up decently as we start the new week. US futures are also faring alright, with S&P 500 futures up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures flattish. The bond market will still be one to watch in US trading later, so be wary of that in case it starts to chip away at sentiment.