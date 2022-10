German DAX futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

It's a bit of a mixed affair with US futures being little changed on the day so far. S&P 500 futures are up just 1.5 points, or 0.04%, with Nasdaq futures and Dow futures also more or less flattish. The BOE remains a focus point for risk sentiment in Europe but they are leaving markets confused amid the whole will they, won't they situation on the gilt buying extension.