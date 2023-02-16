German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

European equities put on a solid showing yesterday and are looking to continue their good form since the turn of the year, with another positive open being sighted. US futures are looking a bit more mixed after some early optimism, with the S&P 500 futures and Dow futures flattish while Nasdaq futures are up 0.2%. France's CAC 40 in particular closed at its highest level in over a year yesterday and is closing in on the record highs set in January last year: