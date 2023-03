German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

This comes with S&P 500 futures up 10 points, or 0.25%, at the moment. The overall mood in markets is reflecting a steadier note, with Treasury yields also paring its slight drop earlier to flattish levels now. 2-year yields are little changed at 3.97% while 10-year yields are at 3.53% on the day currently.