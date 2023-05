German DAX futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

With US futures also leaning towards the softer side today, that isn't helping with the market mood as we get things going on the session. S&P 500 futures are down 0.3%, Nasdaq futures also down 0.3% while Dow futures are down 0.4% at the moment. That builds on the turnaround in Wall Street yesterday, which saw US stocks erase earlier pretty much all of their early advance before the close.