German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

This comes as US equities did salvage some of the losses yesterday towards the end of the day, but also as the general mood is faring better so far today. Bond yields are keeping lower ahead of European trading and that is perhaps helping with US futures also nudging higher. S&P 500 futures are now up nearly 8 points, or 0.2%, currently.