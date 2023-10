German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Tech shares are the main driver of sentiment at the moment and better earnings from Intel and Amazon is helping to prop up the overall market mood so far today. S&P 500 futures are up 0.6% with Nasdaq futures up 0.9% currently. But all of this is still rather tentative, following yesterday's sharp decline and the technical break lower here.