German DAX futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

Even though tech shares were the drag in Wall Street in the day before, European equities are seeing a pullback to yesterday's gains. As a reminder, France remains on the brink ahead of the first round of elections this weekend. That remains a concern with eyes being on the likely outcome of seeing Macron "cohabitate" with Bardella (from Le Pen's faction) as prime minister.