German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

S&P 500 futures are also seen up 0.5% following the rebound in Wall Street towards the end of last week. But for this week, it's too soon for investors to be getting too excited. Microsoft, Meta, Apple, and Amazon are all going to be reporting earnings after hours from Tuesday through to Thursday. So, that will be the make or break for stocks - tech shares in particular - on the week.