German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

This carries over the positive mood after the US retail sales data yesterday, in which Wall Street also rallied to close near the highs. S&P 500 futures are also up another 0.3% currently, with Nasdaq futures up 0.4% and Dow futures up 0.2%. With yesterday's rally, the S&P 500 index has already erased its losses in the early stages of August. 🤪