German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

A positive open slated for later and an extra hour of sleep over the weekend for European traders. What's not to like? The positive open here comes amid a more optimistic tone in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures up 0.5%. The upbeat mood comes in part amid easing tensions in the Middle East, resulting in a sharp drop in oil prices to start the new week as well.