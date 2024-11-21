German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

This comes after the Dow posted gains yesterday while tech shares were more cautious. And the latter are still keeping that way after Nvidia's earnings release after the close overnight. The chip giant saw record high revenue amid strong AI demand but their guidance underwhelmed expectations. And that's seeing price pulled lower in after hours trading. In turn, it is weighing on the mood in tech with S&P 500 futures down 0.1% and Nasdaq futures down 0.2% for now.