German DAX futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

The mood is tempered by the late selling in Wall Street yesterday, leading to a more cautious run up to the US jobs report later. S&P 500 futures are also marginally lower, down by 0.1% but off earlier lows at least. For European equities, a drop today will end a streak of six straight days of gains stretching all the way to Thursday last week.