German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.4%

European indices closed lower yesterday when the risk mood was still rather precarious and subdued, missing out on the late rebound in US stocks. As such, there are hints of a catchup to start the day.

Elsewhere, US futures are more tentative and that's a better reflection of equities sentiment at the moment. S&P 500 futures, Nasdaq futures, and Dow futures are all down 0.1%.