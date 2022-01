German DAX futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

This reflects the more defensive mood set out by higher yields on the day. The mood also mirrors the softness in US futures, with S&P 500 futures down 0.5%, Nasdaq futures down 0.9%, and Dow futures down 0.2%.

Just be wary in case the downturn in tech stocks intensifies later in the session. That could spur a broader wave of risk aversion across markets in general.