German DAX futures -0.5%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.4%

Even though Ukraine came out to deny the earlier Russian accusation of a mortar attack on LPR localities, markets are leaning more defensive still. Equities remain on the backfoot with US futures also seen lower on the day. S&P 500 futures are down 0.5%, Nasdaq futures down 0.6%, and Dow futures down 0.3%.

Elsewhere, bonds are still more bid in general with 10-year Treasury yields down 3.3 bps to 2.01%. But at least the market mood isn't as dour as the initial reception the earlier news from here.

It remains to be seen what happens next but rest assured, there will be more twists and turns in the saga surely.