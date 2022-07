German DAX futures -0.5%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

European indices had a decent showing yesterday to close slightly higher but are weighed down now amid a drag in Wall Street late yesterday and also more tepid risk tones so far today. US futures aren't indicative of much with S&P 500 futures up just 0.1% currently. All eyes will be on the US CPI data later today for further clues on how to proceed on the week.