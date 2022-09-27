German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

Equities are on the mend after a rough start to the new week, with a softer dollar feeding into a bit of a calm in broader markets today. S&P 500 futures are up 0.8% so that is also helping with the mood. Elsewhere, bonds are also finding a bit of a reprieve with the opening level for 10-year gilt yields seen down to 4.14% from 4.25% yesterday.

Trading this week will be crucial for the DAX as it is contesting support at its 50.0 Fib retracement level at the moment: