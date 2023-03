German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

This reflects the optimism in US futures, where S&P 500 futures are seen up 26 points, or 0.65%, at the moment. Nasdaq futures are also seen up 0.6% as tech sentiment rebounds with Dow futures seen up 0.5% on the day. Bond yields are also trending higher to start the session and that is underpinning USD/JPY further to near 132.00 currently.