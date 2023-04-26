German DAX futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

It is important to get a bit of context to the mixed picture in the equities space so far today. European indices did close lower yesterday but were spared from the bank worries that plagued Wall Street towards the closing stages. That is leading to the picture above. However, US futures - tech in particular - are buoyed today after strong earnings from Microsoft and a stock buyback from Alphabet. Nasdaq futures are up 1.4% with S&P 500 futures up 0.5% at the moment.