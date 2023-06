German DAX futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

It's looking to be a rough one ahead of the open later for European stocks, as it has been all week. The only reprieve in the equities space yesterday was from tech shares so that isn't going to carry much of the weight in Europe. In any case, US futures are also looking heavy with S&P 500 futures down 0.4% and Nasdaq futures also down 0.5% currently.