German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures flat

There was a brief period yesterday when it looked like another déjà vu moment for equities, especially when US stocks erased gains. That took place near the European close and so the rebound only came later with tech shares having led the way. As such, there is some element of catch up today for European indices. But the overall mood remains more tentative with US futures keeping flattish for now.