German DAX futures -0.6%

UK FTSE futures -0.5%

It is setting up to be a negative open in Europe, after the late selling in Wall Street yesterday. Tech stocks were the ones hurt the most but the selloff was broad and is now spilling over to European stocks today. S&P 500 futures are also seen down 0.2%, so that isn't really helping with the overall mood as well. That being said, all eyes are on the US CPI data later for any further clues.