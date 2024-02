German DAX futures -0.5%

UK FTSE futures -0.6%

Stocks in Europe are slated for a softer open, in having to play catch up to the declines in Wall Street yesterday. Regional indices closed before the FOMC meeting, missing out on the big drop in US equities - particularly tech shares. For now, US futures are in a calmer mood though as there is no follow through yet. S&P 500 futures are up 0.1% with Nasdaq futures up 0.2% on the day.