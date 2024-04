German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

This roughly mirrors the mood in US futures, which are up around 0.3% on the day. Month-end flows will also be in focus over the next two days, so just be wary of that. On the month itself, it has been a check back for stocks mostly. The DAX is still down 1.8% and CAC 40 down 1.4% in April coming into today.