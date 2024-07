German DAX futures -0.3%

French CAC 40 futures -0.5%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

This comes as bond yields are jumping higher as we look towards the session ahead. Treasuries were closed in Asia amid the holiday in Japan but 10-year yields are now marked up by 4.6 bps to 4.233% on the day. US futures are calmer though, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.2%. So, that is making for a bit of a mixed mood to start European morning trade.