German DAX futures -0.4%

French CAC 40 futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

It's a bit of a rough one with US futures also holding lower, mostly from tech shares. Tesla's earnings underwhelmed and while Alphabet's was a bit, there are some warning signals for the coming quarters. That is weighing on the overall mood currently. S&P 500 futures are also down 0.6% with Nasdaq futures down 0.9%.