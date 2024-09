German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.6%

Apple shares weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq in Wall Street trading but the Dow closed at a fresh record high. The breakdown for the latter can be found below (h/t @ Yahoo Finance). So, European equities just have some catching up to do. That as the mood music is more tentative so far today. US futures are holding flat at the moment as we look to get the session underway.