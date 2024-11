German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

This has that familiar ring to it, just like yesterday. European futures might be looking to chase the mood in US stocks again now but that turned sour when we got to US trading yesterday. With Trump in charge now, tariffs on the EU - particularly Germany - will be a key factor weighing on the outlook going into next year. Sell the rip looks to be the play for European equities for the foreseeable future, until the market moves on.