German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

This comes with US futures also keeping a little higher, up 0.2% currently. For European stocks, they had more of a back and forth week especially the DAX amid the US election results and German government implosion. The push and pull only resulted in the index ending last week net down by 0.2% after the Friday dip. So, this continues that push and pull motion for now. The broader outlook for European indices will remain challenging going into next year though, as Trump tariffs are looming large.