German DAX futures -0.2%

French CAC 40 futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

The CAC 40 index is now down to its lowest since mid-August while the DAX is eyeing its October lows of 18,911. This comes with US futures also marked down so far on the day. S&P 500 futures are lower by 0.3% as we look to the session ahead.