German DAX futures +0.5%

French CAC 40 futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

The mood here is helped by a gap higher in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.4% currently. The broader market moves to start the week are driven by Trump pick's for Treasury secretary here. Elsewhere, the dollar is still down across the board alongside Treasury yields. 10-year yields are down nearly 8 bps to 4.328% currently.