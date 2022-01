German DAX futures -0.6%

UK FTSE futures -0.5%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.3%

This mirrors the softness in US futures, whereby higher yields are continuing to weigh on stock market sentiment in general. Tech stocks are ones still hit the hardest, with Nasdaq futures down 0.7%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are down 0.6% while Dow futures are down 0.5% at the moment.