German DAX futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

This sort of mirrors the mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.6% and Nasdaq futures up 1.1%. Dow futures are more flattish though. The rise in tech futures owe much to a surge in Google and AMD on earnings, offset by PayPal.

But all of the optimism here also comes off the back of yet another solid showing in the final hour of trading yesterday for US stocks. The S&P 500 closed up 0.7%, Nasdaq up 0.8%, and Dow also up 0.8% yesterday.