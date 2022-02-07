German DAX futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.5%

The modest rise here comes amid a late jump in US stocks on Friday, so there's that to consider. The overall market mood today remains more pensive with US futures not hinting at much to start the session. S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are flattish while Nasdaq futures are up 0.2% currently.

Elsewhere, bond yields are also taking a bit of a breather after the surge higher last week. 10-year Treasury yields are down 2.5 bps to 1.905% but that isn't indicative of a meaningful pullback yet.