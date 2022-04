German DAX futures +0.7%

UK FTSE futures +0.6%

Equities are continuing to hold up with US futures also seen roughly up 0.2% on the day. Russia-Ukraine peace talks continue to drag on but at least things aren't materially worsening for the time being. Besides that, yield curve inversion fears are not really putting a dent on the overall risk mood. US 2-year yields hit 2.50% for the first time since early 2019 as 2s10s are firmly inverted at the moment (even 2s30s).