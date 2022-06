German DAX futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.4%

That carries over the positive tone from yesterday, though it hardly chips into the fall from last week. For now, equities are keeping the calm but I reckon we might get more volatility once Wall Street enters the fray later today.

Elsewhere, US futures are keeping more positive with S&P 500 futures up 1.5%*, Nasdaq futures up 1.5%*, and Dow futures up 1.3%*.

*relative to Friday levels