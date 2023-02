German DAX futures +0.7%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

This comes after a mixed showing yesterday, in which European indices saw gains pulled back. The overall risk mood today is slightly better with S&P 500 futures up 15 points, or 0.4%, at the moment. The German inflation data that is just released is a bit of a mixed one though with the headline reading still coming in strong but the EU-harmonised reading showing slight signs of softening.