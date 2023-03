German DAX futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

It is still early in the day but for now, equities are in a good spot as the risk optimism holds up. S&P 500 futures are also seen up 8 points, or 0.2%, at the moment. German and Spanish inflation later are expected to show cooler annual figures but just be aware that it is largely due to base effects, not that inflation is significantly cooling.