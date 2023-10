German DAX futures -0.6%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

This comes after the retreat in Wall Street yesterday, with US futures also tilting lower at the moment. S&P 500 futures are down 9 points, or 0.2%, and that is setting up for a softer open in Europe. The pressure is continuing as bond yields are nudging higher, with 10-year yields in the US closing in on the 5% mark.