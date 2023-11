German DAX futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

This comes after the more positive showing in US stocks yesterday as European indices are also looking to build on gains from the start of the week. US futures have also pared earlier losses for the most part, with S&P 500 futures now down by just 0.1% on the day. But keep an eye out on the bond market as higher yields could still prove to be the bane for equities in the bigger picture.