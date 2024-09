German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

This follows up on the gains from yesterday, in part helped by softer PMI readings driving up ECB rate cut odds. As things stand, interest rate futures are showing traders pricing in ~82% odds of a rate cut in October. Looking elsewhere, US futures are more muted despite the added gains in Wall Street yesterday. S&P 500 futures are flat as we look to get the session underway.