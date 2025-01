German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

This mirrors the mood in US futures as equities look to be off to a more optimistic start to the new year. S&P 500 futures are up 0.6% with Nasdaq futures up 0.8% and Dow futures up 0.5% on the day. It's still early though with Wall Street yet to enter the fray and we are also coming off a more sluggish post-Christmas period for stocks.