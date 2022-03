German DAX futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.6%

Amid the sanctions against Russian banks and its central bank, there are notable risks for financial institutions in Europe and that is part of what is weighing more heavily on stocks in the region. The uneasy mood from yesterday is also starting to seep in as S&P 500 futures have erased its earlier gains to be flat on the day currently.