German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.6%

European indices had a poor showing yesterday, missing out on the late relief - not much though - in Wall Street. So, the gains here are in part to do a little with that and a little to do with the slightly better risk mood displayed so far today. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures up 0.7%, and Dow futures up 0.2% currently.

It's all about the US CPI report release later in the day though. That will likely set the tone for markets for the remainder of the week.