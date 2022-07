German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

The gains here are in part a bit of catch up to the post-FOMC rally in Wall Street yesterday, which came after the European close. That said, European indices did post modest gains already so this is just topping up on that. Overall risk sentiment today remains more measured and tentative with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.1% and Nasdaq futures down 0.4% currently.