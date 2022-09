German DAX futures +0.7%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

That's a positive look after a solid recovery towards the end of last week for European equities. Investors are looking to build on that with Wall Street also rallying on Friday, though US futures are rather muted for now. S&P 500 futures, Nasdaq futures, and Dow futures are all flat - indicating a more tepid risk mood for the time being. All eyes are on the US CPI data release tomorrow to really set the tone for the week.