German DAX futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.7%

This mirrors the optimism seen in US futures, with S&P 500 futures up 0.6% at the moment. Nasdaq futures are up 0.7% and Dow futures up 0.5% as risk sentiment is looking rather positive in the transition to Europe. Chinese stocks have rallied strongly today with the CSI 300 closing up 3.6% and the Hang Seng up over 5.5% on the day so far, amid rumours mentioned here.