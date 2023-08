German DAX futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

The gains in European indices yesterday were checked back before more back and forth trading late in the US session. There is some modest optimism so far today, with US futures up roughly 0.4% and that is being mirrored by European futures as well. It is a bit part comfort after a stuttering start to August trading, but there is the US CPI report coming up later to deal with. So, don't count your chickens before they hatch just yet.