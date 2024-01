German DAX futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

European indices saw a more tentative showing yesterday, missing out on the late gains in Wall Street. So, there is some catching up to do here alongside the slightly more positive risk mood at the moment. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% with Nasdaq futures up 0.4% going into the session ahead. But it is still early in the day though, with the US CPI data set to be the make-or-break for markets today.